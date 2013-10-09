BRIEF-Amwal International Investment FY profit rises
* FY net profit 309,246 dinars versus 112,816 dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Lloyds Bank Plc
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date October 14, 2015
Coupon 3-Month Euribor + 30 bp
Issue price 99.96
Reoffer price 99.96
Payment Date October 14, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays & Lloyds
Ratings A2 (Moody's), A (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
* OGM approves issued and paid-up capital increase to 164.6 million dinars from 149.7 million dinars through bonus share issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* EGM approves cash dividend of 5 baizas per share for year 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2nN8rC9) Further company coverage: