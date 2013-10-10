* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are down 0.59
percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index
excluding Japan falls 0.5 percent.
* Japanese stocks rose to a one-week high and the dollar pulled
further away from an eight-month low on Thursday, as investors
grew hopeful that Washington will end the political wrangling
and break the U.S. fiscal impasse that has sapped market
confidence. Ÿ
* Foreign institutional investors bought Indian shares worth
3.46 billion rupees on Wednesday, exchange data shows.
* Traders remain largely cautious given the continued standoff
over the U.S. budget, while blue chips at home are gearing up to
report September-quarter results, starting with Infosys Ltd
on Friday.
