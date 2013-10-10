* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are down 0.59 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan falls 0.5 percent. * Japanese stocks rose to a one-week high and the dollar pulled further away from an eight-month low on Thursday, as investors grew hopeful that Washington will end the political wrangling and break the U.S. fiscal impasse that has sapped market confidence. Ÿ * Foreign institutional investors bought Indian shares worth 3.46 billion rupees on Wednesday, exchange data shows. * Traders remain largely cautious given the continued standoff over the U.S. budget, while blue chips at home are gearing up to report September-quarter results, starting with Infosys Ltd on Friday. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)