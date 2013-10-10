* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield, which closed at 8.46 percent on Wednesday, is likely to open mildly lower as sentiments remain positive after the country's trade deficit narrowed more than expected. * Dealers will watch for industrial output data on Friday and inflation indicators next week for cues. * India's trade deficit narrowed to a two-and-a-half-year low in September, according to provisional data. * Dealers expect bond yields to open around 8.45 percent levels and move in the 8.40 to 8.50 percent range during the day. * U.S. Treasuries prices dipped on Wednesday as the market remained in a state of limbo, waiting for elected officials to reverse the partial shutdown of the U.S. government and lift the U.S. debt ceiling. ($1 = 61.9100 Indian rupees) (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)