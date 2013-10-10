* USD/INR seen opening flat versus Wednesday's close of 61.93/94 and will watch domestic shares for cues * The pair is likely to trade in the 61.70-62.50 range during the session * Nifty futures traded in Singapore falls 0.31 percent * Dealers are awaiting the release of factory output data for August on Friday * See for a snapshot of Asian currencies, which are trading weaker against the dollar * The dollar regained some footing against major currencies on Thursday, as hopes grew of a break in the U.S. fiscal standoff with Washington finally showing signs of pulling the world's biggest economy from the brink of an historic debt default. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)