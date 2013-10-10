* USD/INR trading at 62.23/24 versus its close of 61.93/94 as weakness in other Asian currencies and majors versus the greenback helps. * Against a basket of major currencies, the dollar gained 0.2 percent. * Most Asian currencies trading weaker against the dollar. See for a snapshot. * Domestic shares trading up 0.2 percent, led by gains in select technology shares, but trading remains choppy. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)