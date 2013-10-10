* Citigroup has downgraded Cummins India to "sell"
from "neutral" and cut the price target to 377 rupees from 410
rupees, noting that its shares rallied in the last month despite
a difficult operating environment.
* Citigroup says power demand in India has eased since November
2012, while diesel prices have risen, posing a challenge for the
diesel engine maker.
* "Given the tougher operating environment, we would not be
surprised if this guidance gets revised downwards," Citi said in
a note to its clients.
* Citi added that investors should switch to Larsen & Toubro Ltd
instead.
*At 0359 GMT, shares of Cummins were up 0.59 percent at 404
rupees.