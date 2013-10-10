MEDIA-India Kingfisher lenders sell Goa villa for $11.4 mln - Economic Times
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy (Mumbai newsroom)
* India's benchmark 10-year bonds snapped two days of gains, with the yield up 1 basis point at 8.47 percent, on profit taking. * Bond yields dropped 22 basis points in the last two sessions after the central bank on Monday cut an overnight interest rate, further unwinding measures taken to defend the rupee. * Dealers will watch for industrial output data on Friday and inflation indicators next week for cues. * U.S. Treasuries prices dipped on Wednesday as the market remained in a state of limbo, waiting for elected officials to reverse the partial shutdown of the U.S. government and lift the U.S. debt ceiling. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy (Mumbai newsroom)
Apr 7 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 20969.80 NSE 64751.10 ============= TOTAL 85720.90 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA