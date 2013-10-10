* India's benchmark 10-year bonds snapped two days of gains, with the yield up 1 basis point at 8.47 percent, on profit taking. * Bond yields dropped 22 basis points in the last two sessions after the central bank on Monday cut an overnight interest rate, further unwinding measures taken to defend the rupee. * Dealers will watch for industrial output data on Friday and inflation indicators next week for cues. * U.S. Treasuries prices dipped on Wednesday as the market remained in a state of limbo, waiting for elected officials to reverse the partial shutdown of the U.S. government and lift the U.S. debt ceiling. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)