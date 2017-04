* Shares in MphasiS Ltd gain 2.1 percent, tracking gains in parent Hewlett-Packard Co (HP), which rose after its chief executive on Wednesday guided for a stable outlook for 2014 and a recovery in 2015, dealers say. * HP Chief Executive Meg Whitman said she expects revenue to stabilize in 2014 with "pockets of growth" before the business accelerates again in 2015, sending the stock up as much as 9.5 percent on Wednesday. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)