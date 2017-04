* Indian shares remain choppy ahead of the start of the July-September blue-chip earnings season, with Infosys Ltd , declaring its results on Friday, followed by Reliance Industries Ltd on Monday. * India's benchmark index is down 0.1 percent, while the broader NSE index is flat. * Infosys is up 0.3 percent, while Reliance is down 0.6 percent. * Traders also remain largely cautious given the political standoff in the United States over its budget and debt ceiling. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)