* Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX) shares gain 5 percent after a stock and currency exchange partly owned by the company announced changes to its management and board. * MCX-SX, in which MCX owns a 4.99 percent stake, said late on Wednesday that Chief Executive Joseph Massey and key director Jignesh Shah had resigned, adding that India's market regulator had appointed a director on its board. * MCX has been under investors' watch after a payment crisis involving commodities exchange National Spot Exchange Ltd (NSEL). Both share the same parent, Financial Technologies (India) Ltd * NSEL abruptly suspended trading in August and has since been the subject of investigation by the local authorities. * Both Shah and Massey hold various roles across these companies. Shah sits on NSEL's board and is the chairman and Group CEO of Financial Technologies, while Massey held a board seat at MCX until last month. (Himank.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com/himank.sharma.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)