* Standard Chartered sharply cuts its forecast on India's current account deficit for 2013/14 to $45 billion, or 2.5 percent of GDP, from its August expectation of $71.8 billion, or 4.0 percent of GDP, on likely subdued oil imports and robust exports in the second half of the current fiscal year that started in April. * India's balance of payments now expected to be a surplus $20.6 billion in 2013/14 versus a previous forecast of a deficit $6.8 billion, Standard Chartered said in a note on Thursday. * "Policies to address the C/A deficit seem to have worked and investors will now have one less macro challenge to worry about in India," Standard Chartered economists wrote in the note. * The bank maintains its projections on capital account for the current fiscal year at $65 billion. (suvashree.dchoudhury@thomsonreuters.com/suvashree.dchoudhury.t homsonreuters.com@reuters.net)