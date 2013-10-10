Oct 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG

Issue Amount 100 million sterling

Maturity Date September 30, 2014

Coupon 1.15 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 1.15 pct

Payment Date October 16, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

ISIN DE000A1X26H0

