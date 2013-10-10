Oct 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Autobahnen Schnellstrassen Finanzierungs AG

(ASFINAG)

Guarantor Republic of Austria

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date October 21, 2020

Coupon 1.75 pct

Issue price 99.68

Reoffer price 99.68

Yield 1.799 pct

Spread 6 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 58.6bp

Over the DBR Due 2020

Payment Date October 21, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Citi, Deutsche Bank, Erste & Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux & Vienna

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0982549197

