MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf may follow oil prices up in wake of U.S. Syria attack
DUBAI, April 9 Stock markets in the Gulf may edge higher on Sunday as crude oil traded to an almost one-month high in the wake of a U.S. missile strike on a Syrian air base.
Oct 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Autobahnen Schnellstrassen Finanzierungs AG
(ASFINAG)
Guarantor Republic of Austria
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date October 21, 2020
Coupon 1.75 pct
Issue price 99.68
Reoffer price 99.68
Yield 1.799 pct
Spread 6 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 58.6bp
Over the DBR Due 2020
Payment Date October 21, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Citi, Deutsche Bank, Erste & Societe Generale CIB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux & Vienna
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS0982549197
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
DUBAI, April 9 Stock markets in the Gulf may edge higher on Sunday as crude oil traded to an almost one-month high in the wake of a U.S. missile strike on a Syrian air base.
* Sells PRO Unlimited increasing value of company by 2.5 times in 2.5 years