BANGALORE, Oct 10 The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 37500 ICS-201(B22mm) 38500 ICS-102(B22mm) 30000 ICS-103(23mm) 33900 ICS-104(24mm) 39300 ICS-202(26mm) NQ ICS-105(26mm) NQ ICS-105CS(26mm) NQ ICS-105(27mm) 42400 ICS-105CS(27mm) NQ ICS-105MMA(27) NQ ICS-105PHR(28) 43400 ICS-105(28mm) 45500 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 44500 ICS-105(29mm) 46000 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 45500 ICS-105(30mm) 47000 ICS-105(31mm) 46500 ICS-106(32mm) NQ ICS-107(34mm) 56500