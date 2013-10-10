MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf may follow oil prices up in wake of U.S. Syria attack
DUBAI, April 9 Stock markets in the Gulf may edge higher on Sunday as crude oil traded to an almost one-month high in the wake of a U.S. missile strike on a Syrian air base.
Oct 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Thursday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Government of Germany
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date July 14, 2014
Coupon 6-month Euribor flat
Issue price 100.214
Reoffer price 100.214
Discount Margin 6-month Euribor - 25bp
Payment Date October 17, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Frankfurt
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total 4.35 billion euro
when fungible
Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN DE000A0Z1V67
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
DUBAI, April 9 Stock markets in the Gulf may edge higher on Sunday as crude oil traded to an almost one-month high in the wake of a U.S. missile strike on a Syrian air base.
* Sells PRO Unlimited increasing value of company by 2.5 times in 2.5 years