Oct 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Sydbank A/S

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date October 17, 2016

Coupon 1.5 pct

Issue price 99.767

Reoffer price 99.767

Spread 77 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date October 17, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Danske Bank & RBS

Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS0982551417

