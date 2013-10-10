Oct 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Mediobanca - Banca di Credito Finanziario Spa

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date October 17, 2023

Coupon 3.625 pct

Issue price 99.604

Reoffer price 99.604

Yield 3.673 pct

Spread 150 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date October 17, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Mediobanca, Societe Generale & Unicredit

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Governing Law Italian

Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme

ISIN IT0004966716

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.