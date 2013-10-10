BRIEF-Investcorp Bank signs definitive agreement to sell PRO Unlimited to Harvest Partners
* Sells PRO Unlimited increasing value of company by 2.5 times in 2.5 years
Oct 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Greenland Hong Kong Holdings Ltd
Issue Amount $700 million
Maturity Date October 18, 2018
Coupon 4.75 pct
Issue price 99.655
Reoffer price 99.655
Yield 4.875 pct
Payment Date October 18, 2013
Lead Manager(s) HSBC, JPMOrgan, BOCI, Deutsche Bank, CITI,
Morgan Stanley & Goldman Sachs
Ratings Ba1 (Moody's)
Listing Hong Kong
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law Hong Kong
* HK home prices up 364 pct since 2003, incomes up just 61 pct