Oct 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Canara Bank (London Branch)

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date October 18, 2018

Coupon 5.25 pct

Issue price 99.77

Reoffer price 99.77

Yield 5.303 pct

Spread 385 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over UST

Payment Date October 18, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, Barclays Bank, BNP Paribas,

CITI, Credit Agricole CIB, HSBC & JPMorgan

Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)

Listing SGX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

