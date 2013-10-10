BRIEF-Investcorp Bank signs definitive agreement to sell PRO Unlimited to Harvest Partners
* Sells PRO Unlimited increasing value of company by 2.5 times in 2.5 years
Oct 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower Nederlandse Waterschapsbank NV
(NWB)
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date October 17, 2016
Coupon 3-month Libor + 20bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date October 18, 2013
Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan & TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law Dutch
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
