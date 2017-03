* Indian government bond yields are likely to ease 3-4 basis points in early trade after the central allowed banks to raise funds from global multilateral institutions until Nov. 30. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed at 8.42 percent on Thursday. * The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday allowed banks to raise funds from global multilateral institutions for general banking purposes and not for capital enhancement. * Traders are awaiting the factory output data due after market hours on Friday for more near-term direction. * Positive momentum will also continue on account of India's talks with JP Morgan and others to gain entry to benchmark indexes for emerging market debt in hopes of attracting billions of dollars in investment. * India's central bank chief said on Thursday his country is not nearly as troubled as investors fear and stressed that the government has plenty of money to meet its obligations. * Dealers expect bond yields to move in the 8.35 to 8.45 percent range during the day. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)