* USD/INR seen opening at about 61.10 on general risk-on sentiment versus Thursday's close of 61.39/40. * See for a snapshot of Asian currencies, which are trading stronger against the dollar. * A dealer tips dollar at 60.50-61.50 band for the session. * Nifty futures traded in Singapore gain 1.19 percent. * While earnings would be a key focus, India's economic data namely industrial output later in the day and inflation prices on Monday are keenly awaited to find more bright spots in the economy after September trade data came in better than expected. * India is talking with JP Morgan and others to gain entry to benchmark indexes for emerging market debt in hopes of attracting billions of dollars in investment and may ease some restrictions on foreign inflows in order to do so, sources said. * The dollar treaded water in early Asian trading on Friday, holding just below two-week highs against major currencies hit in the previous session on hopeful signals of progress toward averting a possible U.S. debt default. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)