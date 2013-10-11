* USD/INR edges down to 61.23/24 versus its close of 61.39/40 on Thursday, tracking gains in regional currencies and the domestic sharemarket. * Almost all Asian currencies are trading higher compared with the dollar. See for a snapshot. * Domestic shares up 1 percent in early trade in line with other Asian share indices. * Traders will watch the factory output and retail inflation data due post-market hours and the wholesale price inflation data due on Monday for near-term cues. * India is talking with JP Morgan and others to gain entry to benchmark indexes for emerging market debt in hopes of attracting billions of dollars in investment and may ease some restrictions on foreign inflows in order to do so, sources said. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)