* Indian benchmark 10-year government bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.40 percent from Thursday's close after the central bank allowed banks to raise funds from global multilateral institutions. * Stronger rupee also supporting positive momentum in bonds prices. * The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday allowed banks to raise funds from global multilateral institutions until Nov. 30. for general banking purposes but not for capital enhancement. * Key economic data namely industrial output later in the day and inflation prices on Monday will keep traders cautious and cap gains in bond prices, dealers said. * Bonds are also supported by India's talks with JP Morgan and others to gain entry to benchmark indexes for emerging market debt in hopes of attracting billions of dollars in investment. * India's central bank chief said on Thursday his country is not nearly as troubled as investors fear and stressed that the government has plenty of money to meet its obligations. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/archana.narayanan.thomson reuters.com@reuters.net)