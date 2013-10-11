* Indian shares edge up on the back of gains in IT stocks after Infosys raised the lower end of fiscal 2014 revenue outlook. * India's benchmark index is up 0.73 percent, while the broader NSE index gains 0.69 percent, after hitting their highest intraday level in three weeks. * Infosys Ltd gains as much as 6.6 percent to its highest level since January 2011, after the company raised the lower-end of its fiscal 2014 dollar revenue growth outlook. * Among other IT stocks, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is up 1.6 percent, while HCL Technologies Ltd gains 3 percent after earlier making its record high of 1151.45 rupees. * Gains are also supported by India's talks with JP Morgan and others to gain entry to benchmark indexes for emerging market debt in hopes of attracting billions of dollars in investment. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)