* HSBC cuts its USD/INR forecast for the end of the year to 62 from 65 previously, citing improvements in the current account deficit and measures to attract inflows. * HSBC notes the rupee to benefit from any inclusion of local government bonds in the JP Morgan government bond index for emerging markets, and also cites the $1 billion rupee-linked bond issuance launched by World Bank's private sector arm International Finance Corp. * The investment bank also lowers its end-2014 forecast for the pair to 66 from 70 earlier. * Sharp gains, however, would be capped as HSBC suspects the RBI could utilise the rupee's strength as an opportunity to build up its forex reserves. * HSBC continues to recommend holding USD/INR NDF 1 month versus 12 month flattener trade with a target of 300 points from around 410 points currently. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)