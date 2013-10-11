* USD/INR continues to trade weaker on the day at 61.18/19 versus its Thursday's close of 61.39/40 as gains in the domestic share market and other Asian currencies hurt. * The BSE's benchmark share index trading up 1.2 percent. * Almost all Asian currencies trading stronger versus the dollar. For a snapshot see. * India is talking with JP Morgan and others to gain entry to benchmark indexes for emerging market debt in hopes of attracting billions of dollars in investment and may ease some restrictions on foreign inflows in order to do so, sources said. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/ swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)