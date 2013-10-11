BRIEF-Cognizant names Betsy Atkins and John Dineen to board of directors
* Indian benchmark 10-year government bond yield up 2 basis points on profit-taking ahead of the outcome of a bond auction. * A Reuters poll showed India may sell the 8.28 percent bonds maturing in 2027 at 8.6950 percent yield. * "Expect the 10-year yield around 8.50 percent after auction results," said a trader with a foreign bank. * Key economic data namely industrial output later in the day and inflation prices on Monday will keep traders cautious and cap gains in bond prices, dealers said. (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)
* India cenbank says foreign investment limits in central government bonds, state development loans for April-June to be increased by 110 billion rupees ($1.7 billion) and 60 billion rupees, respectively
