The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) here detailed Conditions at the port at 1000 local time Friday. Summary Total vessels 12 Vessels working and berthed 07 Vessels waiting 05 Latest Vessels berthed ------------------ -- UNI GLOBE, Friday -- WAN HAI 501, Friday -- SWARNA BRAHMPUTRA, Thursday -- OSV EMERALD, Thursday Following Vessels completed loading/unloading ---------------------------------------------- -- BRUNO SCHULTE, Thursday -- IVER EXACT, Thursday -- CIMBRIA, Thursday -- RIO CHARLESTON, Thursday -- ITAL MELODIA, Friday -- THEO T, Friday -- KOTA HAKIM, Thursday VESSELS IN PORT --------------- Vessel name Berthed Estimate Destination/Agent/Client date sail date Cargo -------------------------------------------------------------------- 1 DARA SHAAN 06/10 11/10 CEMENT 2 MAERSK HARTFORD 10/10 11/10 CONTAINERS 3 UNI GLOBE 11/10 12/10 CONTAINERS 4 WAN HAI 501 11/10 13/10 CONTAINERS 5 SWARNA BRAHMPUTRA 10/10 12/10 CRUDE OIL 6 GINGA TIGER 11/10 12/10 BASE OIL 7 OSV EMERALD 10/10 11/10 BR BULK Vessels IDLE/WAITING for loading turn ------------------------------------------------------- 1 BRUSSELS 08/10 AMMONIA 2 SIRA 08/10 SM 3 STOLT ENDRANCE 09/10 MEG 4 SEA AMBITION 10/10 A ACID 5 KASUGTA 09/10 PH ACID NOTE:-DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:ConstructionMaterial;CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:EthyleneDycloride; FO:Furnace Oil;HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand;C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo;P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas;MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:CarbonBlack Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude PalmStearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol;DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride;HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriateof potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil;RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty footEquivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; Bulk(B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDESOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL