* Shares of Indian real estate developers gain after the market regulator announced draft rules to allow the establishment of real estate investment trusts (REITs) in the country. * DLF Ltd gains 4.75 percent, while Unitech Ltd rises 7.52 percent and Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd is up 2.77 percent. * A REIT structure would likely allow India's debt-laden property developers to monetise their assets by spinning them off into separate listed entities. (Himank.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com/himank.sharma.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)