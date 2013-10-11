* The Reserve Bank of India is expected to set the seven-day term repo variable rate cutoff at 8.78 percent, according to the median estimate of 10 traders polled by Reuters. * The RBI will conduct the seven-day term repo auction for 190 billion rupees ($3.1 billion). The bidding for the auction ends at 0930 GMT. * As part of the liquidity enhancing measures, the RBI had earlier this week announced 7- and 14-day term repo auctions for a total amount of 0.25 percent of the banking system deposits. Later, the RBI governor said in an interview that the move was geared to develop term money markets. * On Monday, the RBI also cut the Marginal Standing Facility rate by 50 basis points, trimming an overnight rate that it had pushed up as an emergency measure in mid-July in order to prop up the battered rupee. ($1 = 61.2 rupees) (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com, swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/ neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)