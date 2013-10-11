Oct 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a multi tranche deal priced on Friday.
Borrower Banque Federative Du Credit Mutuel SA
(BFCM)
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 2.6 billion yen
Maturity Date October 18, 2018
Coupon 3-month Libor + 44bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 4.8 billion yen
Maturity Date October 18, 2016
Coupon 3-month Libor + 37bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Denoms (M) 1
* * * *
Tranche 3
Issue Amount 7.8 billion yen
Maturity Date October 16, 2015
Coupon 3-month Libor + 32bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Denoms (M) 1
* * * *
Tranche 4
Issue Amount 46.1 billion yen
Maturity Date October 16, 2015
Coupon 0.475 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 0.475 pct
Spread 22 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over OS
Denoms (M) 1
* * * *
Tranche 5
Issue Amount 22.8 billion yen
Maturity Date October 18, 2016
Coupon 0.560 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 0.56 pct
Spread 26 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over OS
Denoms (M) 1
* * * *
Tranche 6
Issue Amount 24.0 billion yen
Maturity Date October 18, 2018
Coupon 0.755 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 0.755 pct
Spread 34 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over OS
Denoms (M) 1
* * * *
Common terms
Payment Date October 18, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Daiwa, Nomura & Mizuho
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)
Listing Tokyo
Full fees Undisclosed
Governing Law Japan
Data supplied by International Insider.