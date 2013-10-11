BRIEF-Cognizant names Betsy Atkins and John Dineen to board of directors
* The Reserve Bank of India's move to allow banks to raise funds from global multilateral institutions can bring inflows of about $1 billion to $2 billion, two bankers say. * Private sector lenders would be the most likely to use the window, according to these bankers, who are involved in overseas fundraising at banks but who were not authorised to talk to the media. * "Given the country risk, currently raising funds for more than one-year tenure is proving to be expensive. This route may help obtain long-term funds. We may look at three-year loans," said one of the sources, who works at a private bank. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com)
* India cenbank says foreign investment limits in central government bonds, state development loans for April-June to be increased by 110 billion rupees ($1.7 billion) and 60 billion rupees, respectively
