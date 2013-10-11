* Indian forex and debt markets are expected to remain rangebound ahead of key domestic data points due to be released after market hours on Friday and Monday. * Indian manufacturers increased production in August, although at a slower pace than in July, as infrastructure output rose, but access to cash was tougher, a Reuters poll found. Data is due around 1200 GMT on Friday. * India likely saw little respite from high inflation levels in September as prices of food and imports continued to climb despite a relief rally in the battered rupee, a Reuters poll found. The CPI data is due around 1200 GMT on Friday, while the headline inflation is due around noon on Monday. * Traders say the outcome of the U.S. debt ceiling deadlock would also be very crucial for the rupee and debt. * The rupee is seen holding in a broad 60.40 to 62.50 range next week. * The 10-year benchmark bond yield is seen moving in an 8.35 percent to 8.55 percent range. KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH Mon: Wholesale price inflation due around noon Consumer price inflation due around 1200 GMT Wed: M3 Money supply data, no fixed time Fri: Bank loan, forex reserves data due at 1130 GMT (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)