BRIEF-Cognizant names Betsy Atkins and John Dineen to board of directors
* Indian shares expected to be influenced by companies reporting July-September earnings, including Reliance Industries Ltd, as well as progress on the U.S. debt talks. * Inflation data on Monday will also be eyed amid expectations the RBI will raise the repo rate by another 25 bps at its policy review late this month after surprising markets with a 25 bps hike last month. * Industrial output rose 0.6 percent in August from a year earlier, well below expectations for a 2 percent rise, according to data late on Friday. KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH Mon: Wholesale price inflation (around noon) Consumer price inflation (around 1200 GMT) Reliance Industries, Indusind Bank Ltd earnings Tue: HDFC Bank Ltd Weds: M3 Money supply data Bajaj Auto Ltd Fri: Bank loan, forex reserves data (1130 GMT) (Himank.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com/himank.sharma.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)
* India cenbank says foreign investment limits in central government bonds, state development loans for April-June to be increased by 110 billion rupees ($1.7 billion) and 60 billion rupees, respectively
