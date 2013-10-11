Oct 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Friday.

Borrower Bremer Landesbank Kreditanstalt Oldenburg

Girozentrale

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date October 17, 2016

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 21bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 21bp

Payment Date October 17, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Bremer LB

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing Hamburg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme

ISIN DE000BRL9204

