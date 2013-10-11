Oct 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Friday.
Borrower Bremer Landesbank Kreditanstalt Oldenburg
Girozentrale
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date October 17, 2016
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 21bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 21bp
Payment Date October 17, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Bremer LB
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Hamburg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme
ISIN DE000BRL9204
Data supplied by International Insider.