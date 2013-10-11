BRIEF-Ford Motor Credit Company says on March 31 issued and sold Notes dues 2019 and 2022
* On March 31 co issued and sold $500 million aggregate principal amount of 2.262% notes due March 28, 2019 - SEC filing
Deutsche Bank Securities Inc.
* On March 31 co issued and sold $500 million aggregate principal amount of 2.262% notes due March 28, 2019 - SEC filing
* FY ended Dec 2016 total revenue 10.12 billion naira versus 9.86 billion naira year ago
BERLIN, March 31 A transition period offered to Britain by the European Union in Brexit negotiating guidelines it issued on Friday is the only way to avoid the talks failing, an ally of German Chancellor Angela Merkel said.