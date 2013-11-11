* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange down 0.7 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan falls 0.23 percent. * Asian shares edged away from a four-week low on Monday, while the dollar rose against the euro and yen as a surprise surge in U.S. jobs growth signalled that the world's largest economy was on a firmer footing. * Foreign investors sold index futures worth 10 billion rupees ($159.4 million) on Friday, raising worries about a potential slowdown in their buying volume. * Overseas funds have been buyers of Indian equities for the last 25 consecutive sessions with total inflows so far in 2013 now at $16.7 billion. * Stocks such as Reliance Infrastructure Ltd and Apollo Tyres Ltd will be watched ahead of their earnings due later in the day. * Dealers say caution will likely prevail ahead of trade data later in the session and inflation data scheduled later in the week. ($1 = 62.7300 Indian rupees)