* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange down 0.7
percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index
excluding Japan falls 0.23 percent.
* Asian shares edged away from a four-week low on Monday, while
the dollar rose against the euro and yen as a surprise surge in
U.S. jobs growth signalled that the world's largest economy was
on a firmer footing.
* Foreign investors sold index futures worth 10 billion rupees
($159.4 million) on Friday, raising worries about a potential
slowdown in their buying volume.
* Overseas funds have been buyers of Indian equities for the
last 25 consecutive sessions with total inflows so far in 2013
now at $16.7 billion.
* Stocks such as Reliance Infrastructure Ltd and
Apollo Tyres Ltd will be watched ahead of their
earnings due later in the day.
* Dealers say caution will likely prevail ahead of trade data
later in the session and inflation data scheduled later in the
week.
($1 = 62.7300 Indian rupees)