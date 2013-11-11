* USD/INR seen opening at around 62.80/63 versus its close of 62.475/485 on Monday tracking stronger greenback after upbeat U.S. jobs data bolstered the case for the Federal Reserve to scale back stimulus as early as next month. * Traders expect the Reserve Bank of India to check rupee's losses around 63 level. * The dollar's index against six major currencies currently down 0.05 percent. * The U.S. dollar held near two-month highs against a basket of major currencies early in Asia on Monday, having staged a broad rally after a strong jobs report. * The U.S. jobs data report showed employers added 204,000 new jobs to their payrolls last month, beating forecasts of 125,000 jobs. * The MSCI index of Asian shares ex-Japan trading down 0.2 percent while the Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore down 0.71 percent. Traders will watch domestic shares for cues on foreign fund flows. * USD/INR seen trading at 63.25/27 in the offshore NDF market. (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com; neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)