* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is seen opening higher around 9.05-9.07 percent on Monday compared with its previous close of 8.99 percent, tracking a rise in U.S. treasury yields after upbeat jobs data bolstered expectations of Fed scaling back stimulus as early as next month. * Traders said the uptick in U.S. treasury yields and a likely weakness in the rupee may pressure bond yields. * U.S. employers took on 204,000 new employees last month, almost twice the number forecast by analysts and defying expectations that the partial U.S. government shutdown would hamper job growth. (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com; neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)