* Shares in Tata Motors Ltd fall 1.7 percent after
operating profit margins at its key unit Jaguar Land Rover Ltd
(JLR) for the July-September quarter missed
estimates when adjusted for one-time tax incentives.
* JLR's reported operating margins were 17.8 percent. Excluding
a one-time local tax incentive of 79 million pounds ($126.4
million), it stood at 16.1 percent, as per a presentation posted
on its web site. (link.reuters.com/ryw54v)
* "At the outset, it seemed that F2Q14 was as a stellar quarter
but as we adjust for one-offs, it comes down to an in-line
quarter at net level and JLR EBITDA was tad below expectations,"
said Morgan Stanley in a report on Monday.
* "Given that F2Q14 has been a quarter full of beats across
auto names, an in-line result could be taken as a disappointment
by the Street thus we could get better entry points into the
stock," it said.
($1 = 0.6252 British pounds)
