* Shares in Tata Motors Ltd fall 1.7 percent after operating profit margins at its key unit Jaguar Land Rover Ltd (JLR) for the July-September quarter missed estimates when adjusted for one-time tax incentives. * JLR's reported operating margins were 17.8 percent. Excluding a one-time local tax incentive of 79 million pounds ($126.4 million), it stood at 16.1 percent, as per a presentation posted on its web site. (link.reuters.com/ryw54v) * "At the outset, it seemed that F2Q14 was as a stellar quarter but as we adjust for one-offs, it comes down to an in-line quarter at net level and JLR EBITDA was tad below expectations," said Morgan Stanley in a report on Monday. * "Given that F2Q14 has been a quarter full of beats across auto names, an in-line result could be taken as a disappointment by the Street thus we could get better entry points into the stock," it said. ($1 = 0.6252 British pounds) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)