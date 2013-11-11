* Indian shares hit their lowest intraday level since Oct. 17 as
blue chip shares including HDFC Bank fall on Fed
tapering concerns after better-than-expected U.S. jobs
data.
* The benchmark BSE index is down 0.6 percent, while
the broader NSE index falls 0.7 percent heading for
their fifth consecutive day of declines.
* HDFC Bank is down 1.6 percent, while Larsen and Toubro Ltd
falls 2.5 percent.
* Tata Motors Ltd declines 1.7 percent after operating
profit margins at key unit Jaguar Land Rover Ltd (JLR)
for the July-September quarter missed estimates when
adjusted for one-time tax incentives.
* Selling worth of 10 billion rupees ($159.4 million) of index
futures on Friday also weighs on sentiment, raising worries
about a potential slowdown in their buying volume.
* Overseas funds have been buyers of Indian equities for the
last 25 consecutive sessions with total inflows so far in 2013
now at almost $16.7 billion.
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)