* Indian shares hit their lowest intraday level since Oct. 17 as blue chip shares including HDFC Bank fall on Fed tapering concerns after better-than-expected U.S. jobs data. * The benchmark BSE index is down 0.6 percent, while the broader NSE index falls 0.7 percent heading for their fifth consecutive day of declines. * HDFC Bank is down 1.6 percent, while Larsen and Toubro Ltd falls 2.5 percent. * Tata Motors Ltd declines 1.7 percent after operating profit margins at key unit Jaguar Land Rover Ltd (JLR) for the July-September quarter missed estimates when adjusted for one-time tax incentives. * Selling worth of 10 billion rupees ($159.4 million) of index futures on Friday also weighs on sentiment, raising worries about a potential slowdown in their buying volume. * Overseas funds have been buyers of Indian equities for the last 25 consecutive sessions with total inflows so far in 2013 now at almost $16.7 billion. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)