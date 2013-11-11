* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield eased 4 basis points to 9.04 percent after the trade ministry said the country's October trade deficit stood at $10.56 billion, largely in line with market expectations. The bond yield had closed at 8.99 percent on Friday. * Traders said the huge uptick in yields seen in early trade after better-than-expected U.S. nonfarm payroll data is prompting some bargain buying now, though sharp gains are unlikely ahead of India's inflation data later this week. * Yield had earlier risen to 9.14 percent, its highest since Aug. 20. * Bond yields rose in early trade, tracking U.S. Treasury yields after stronger-than-forecast October job growth in the United States revised expectations about how soon the Federal Reserve could start to scale back its bond-purchase programme. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)