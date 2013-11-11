MEDIA-India Kingfisher lenders sell Goa villa for $11.4 mln - Economic Times
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy (Mumbai newsroom)
* USD/INR rises to 63.42/44 from its previous close of 62.475/485, after earlier hitting a session high of 63.50, its highest since Sept. 17. * USD/INR gains tracking weaker local shares and reflecting demand from state-run oil companies, traders say. * India's economic affairs secretary Arvind Mayaram said last week state-run oil companies were sourcing 30-40 percent of the dollar needs in markets and not via the special window provided by the central bank. * However, traders warn continued weakness could spark intervention from the central bank, which was spotted selling dollars on Friday. (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/ neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy (Mumbai newsroom)
Apr 7 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 20969.80 NSE 64751.10 ============= TOTAL 85720.90 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA