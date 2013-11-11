* USD/INR rises to 63.42/44 from its previous close of 62.475/485, after earlier hitting a session high of 63.50, its highest since Sept. 17. * USD/INR gains tracking weaker local shares and reflecting demand from state-run oil companies, traders say. * India's economic affairs secretary Arvind Mayaram said last week state-run oil companies were sourcing 30-40 percent of the dollar needs in markets and not via the special window provided by the central bank. * However, traders warn continued weakness could spark intervention from the central bank, which was spotted selling dollars on Friday. (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/ neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)