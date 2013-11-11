* Indian shares hit their lowest intraday level since Oct. 17 as
blue chip shares including Larsen and Toubro Ltd fall
on Fed tapering concerns after better-than-expected U.S. jobs
data.
* The benchmark BSE index is down 1 percent, while the
broader NSE index falls 1.16 percent heading for their
fifth consecutive day of declines.
* Larsen and Toubro falls 3.4 percent while Reliance Industries
Ltd is down 1.6 percent.
* Tata Motors Ltd declines 2 percent after operating
profit margins at key unit Jaguar Land Rover Ltd for
the July-September quarter missed estimates when adjusted for
one-time tax incentives.
* Selling worth of over 10 billion rupees ($159.4 million) of
index futures on Friday also weighs on sentiment, raising
worries about a potential slowdown in their buying volume.
* Overseas funds have been buyers of Indian equities for the
last 25 consecutive sessions with total inflows so far in 2013
now at almost $16.7 billion.
* However, Shares in Cairn India Ltd gain 2.14 percent
after Brent oil futures rebound from a nearly four-month
low, while the rupee hits nearly two-month low versus the U.S.
dollar.
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /;
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)