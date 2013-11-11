* Indian shares hit their lowest intraday level since Oct. 17 as blue chip shares including Larsen and Toubro Ltd fall on Fed tapering concerns after better-than-expected U.S. jobs data. * The benchmark BSE index is down 1 percent, while the broader NSE index falls 1.16 percent heading for their fifth consecutive day of declines. * Larsen and Toubro falls 3.4 percent while Reliance Industries Ltd is down 1.6 percent. * Tata Motors Ltd declines 2 percent after operating profit margins at key unit Jaguar Land Rover Ltd for the July-September quarter missed estimates when adjusted for one-time tax incentives. * Selling worth of over 10 billion rupees ($159.4 million) of index futures on Friday also weighs on sentiment, raising worries about a potential slowdown in their buying volume. * Overseas funds have been buyers of Indian equities for the last 25 consecutive sessions with total inflows so far in 2013 now at almost $16.7 billion. * However, Shares in Cairn India Ltd gain 2.14 percent after Brent oil futures rebound from a nearly four-month low, while the rupee hits nearly two-month low versus the U.S. dollar. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)