Italy says offloading of bank bad loans should not be too fast
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's finance minister said banks should be allowed to offload their bad loans in a "reasonable" time because selling too fast could hit their financial stability.
Nov 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower Hiap Hoe Ltd
Issue Amount SG$75 million
Maturity Date September 05, 2016
Coupon 4.75 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 4.75 pct
Payment Date november 18, 2013
Lead Manager(s) DBS Bank
Listing SGX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 250
Governing Law Singapore
Notes Launched under issuer's MTN programme
The issue size will total SG$115 million
When fungible
Data supplied by International Insider.
SHANGHAI, April 8 In Beijing's latest push to attract foreign investment into the country's $9 trillion bond market, China's state-owned clearing house said on Saturday that it will work with Canada's TMX Group to expedite cross-border investments.