Nov 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower Hiap Hoe Ltd

Issue Amount SG$75 million

Maturity Date September 05, 2016

Coupon 4.75 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 4.75 pct

Payment Date november 18, 2013

Lead Manager(s) DBS Bank

Listing SGX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 250

Governing Law Singapore

Notes Launched under issuer's MTN programme

The issue size will total SG$115 million

When fungible

