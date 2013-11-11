Nov 11(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Bremer Landesbank Kreditanstalt Oldenburg

Girozentrale (Bremer LB)

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date November 15, 2016

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 100.46

Reoffer price 100.46

Yield 0.866 pct

Payment Date November 15, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Bremer LB

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing Hamburg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

ISIN DE000BRL9246

