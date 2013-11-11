Italy says offloading of bank bad loans should not be too fast
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's finance minister said banks should be allowed to offload their bad loans in a "reasonable" time because selling too fast could hit their financial stability.
Nov 11 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Monday.
Borrower Central American Bank for Economic Integration
(CABEI)
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 145 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date December 16, 2019
Coupon 1.5 pct
Issue price 100.65
Reoffer price 100.20
Yield 1.465 pct
Spread 65 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
ISIN CH0228518533
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 130 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date December 16, 2016
Coupon 0.625 pct
Issue price 100.282
Reoffer price 99.882
Yield 0.665 pct
Spread 45 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
ISIN CH0228518525
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment Date December 16, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse
Ratings A2 (Moody's), A (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law New York
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP
