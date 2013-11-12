* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.04 percent higher, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.13 percent lower. * Asian shares held steady on Tuesday, with investors turning their attention to the Chinese Communist Party policy-meeting for clues to China's economic agenda for the next decade, while the dollar's two-day rally against the euro came to a halt. * Overseas funds continue to be buyers of Indian equities, with provisional exchange data showing 3.34 billion rupees ($52.79 million) of purchases on Monday. * Reliance Communications Ltd and Hindalco Ltd are scheduled to report results. * September industrial output and October CPI data due after market hours (1200GMT). CPI will be particularly watched after RBI put increasing weight on index in monetary policy decisions. * INR also key with currency showing renewed weakness in the past few sessions, having breached 63/dollar. ($1 = 63.2750 Indian rupees)