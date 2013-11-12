* USD/INR seen opening at around 63.40/45 versus its previous close of 63.24/25, with likely pressure on the INR ahead of key macro economic data of consumer prices-led inflation and factory output. * CPI inflation to be closely watched after the Reserve Bank of India is expected to focus more on it for its monetary policy setting. * Reuters poll showed factory output rising 3.5 percent in September, much above 0.1 percent in the first five months of the fiscal year. Data expected at about 1200 GMT. * Central bank intervention in the rupee watched for after it was spotted selling dollars in late trade on Monday. * The dollar's index against six major currencies currently up 0.15 percent. * Most other Asian currencies trading stronger compared to the dollar. * The MSCI index of Asian shares ex-Japan trading down 0.07 percent while the Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore up 0.04 percent. * USD/INR seen trading at 63.43/45 in the offshore NDF market (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/ neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)